/Unhappy with her salary, woman naps for 5 hours at work and eats boss' chocolate

A woman in China was so angry with the meagre salary that she decided to take revenge at work. She took a five-hour nap and then stole a chocolate from her boss's desk, who was suffering from glucopenia and needed the snack to replenish his sugar levels. A report in SCMP says that the man almost collapsed because the woman ate his chocolate. The incident was reported from central China, while the company has not been named. According to a report by Haichao News, the woman's boss threatened to fire her for her nap, after which she took to the internet and cried while complaining about him. She said he treated her badly, but she did what she did because she was unhappy with her pay package. The company is located in Shangqiu, Henan province, but the nature of the organisation and the woman's job profile have not been disclosed.

In a viral social media post, the woman said, "I will not leave. I will make him understand the concept of what you get is what you pay for." Her boss got angry when he learned that she had slept at work for five hours and then had taken his chocolate from his desk. The man needed the snack to maintain his sugar levels, and could have suffered health consequences if he did not have something sweet. “My boss became enraged. He said I meant to kill him. He gave me a warning, threatening to fire me,” the woman said in the video. Her story has generated buzz on Chinese social media, where people are slamming her behaviour, saying that no boss would tolerate such an employee.

Netizens react to the sleeping employee

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