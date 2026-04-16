/Deadly floods batter Dominican Republic and Haiti, 19 killed, thousands displaced

At least 19 people were killed and over thousands have been displaced after heavy rains triggered flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the latest toll by officials and the Red Cross. Heavy storms that started on April 7 have continuously brought rain to the neighbouring Caribbean nations, which also share the island of Hispaniola. In response, officials of the city remain cautious despite the ebbing intensity of rainfall in recent hours.



Haiti's civil protection agency confirmed 12 deaths across multiple regions on Tuesday, while officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed seven deaths on Wednesday. "Five bodies have been recovered," civil defence director Juan Salas told AFP, and confirmed that two deaths occurred last week.



Authorities said at least 30,500 people have been displaced in the Dominican Republic, with around 6,500 homes damaged and several communities left isolated. Heavy rainfall also led to school closures, reduced working hours, and power outages in the capital, Santo Domingo. Meanwhile, Weather experts have warned that further rain and hail are expected in the coming days.