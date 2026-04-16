/'Iran and Axis of Resistance are one soul': Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf's message for 'great Hezbollah' amid Israel-Lebanon talks

Amid reports of a possible talks between Israel and Lebanon, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday (Apr 15) has said that it has been possible due to Tehran’s insistence on such a truce being part of the one reached between the US and the Islamic Republic. Ghalibaf was hinting at Iran's conditions for ceasefire with US, in which it said that Israel should stop offensive against Hezbollah in Iran. Israel attacked Hezbollah after it stepped into the war between Iran, US and Israel, vowing to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ghalibaf's reaction came as US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, confirmed that Israeli and Lebanese authorities will speak to each other on Thursday (Apr 16).

Ghalibaf said, “The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the resistance and steadfast struggle of the great Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance,” Ghalibaf says in a statement posted to X. “The United States must comply with the agreement. Resistance and Iran are one soul, both in war and in ceasefire. America should withdraw from ‘Israel First’ mistake,” he added. Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by a group of Lebanese Shia clerics and militants, with significant support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

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Lebanon issue in Iran-US ceasefire