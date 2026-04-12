/'To uphold ceasefire commitment': Pakistan breaks silence after inconclusive Iran-US talks in Islamabad

Pakistan's foreign minister and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, in his first response after Islamabad talks between US and Iran, on Sunday (Apr 12) said that Washington and Tehran must uphold a ceasefire agreement. He said that it is “imperative” for the parties continue to uphold their commitment. Pakistan hosted the talks and acted as a mediator. While the US said that no deal was reached, Tehran accused the American side for “unreasonable demands.”

"I along with the Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning. On behalf of Pakistan, I would like to express gratitude to the two sides for appreciating Pakistan's efforts to help achieve the ceasefire and its mediatory role. We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond. It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire.

Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come," Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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What are the sticking points of the negotiations?

According to Iranian Press TV, key sticking points included the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, and other contentious issues. Lebanon has become a major bone of contention in the ceasefire announced earlier this week, as Israel insisted that the ceasefire does not affect its invasion of Lebanon, and Iran blocked the Hormuz again in response of massive Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

What Vance said after negotiations?

Holding a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, after trilateral in-person talks between the US and Iran, Vance said that no deal was struck. Vance suggested the primary sticking point was Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear program. “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer,” he said. “We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.” “The simple fact is we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said when asked about sticking points of the deal.

What Iran said after negotiations?