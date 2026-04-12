/'Deal or not, no difference to me': Where was US President Trump as Vance negotiated with Iranians in Pakistan?

Iran-US talks has not yielded any result yet. Both US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian delegation have departed Pakistan. While Vance was in Pakistan negotiating with the Iranians, US President Donald Trump was busy issuing threats to Iran and soon after, he left Washington and headed to Florida to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

However, Vance said that he was “consistently” speaking to President Donald Trump during trilateral talks. He added that he was in touch with other top US officials throughout the negotiations, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command. “Obviously, we were talking to the president consistently. I don’t know how many times we talked to him, a half-dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours,” Vance told reporters in Islamabad.