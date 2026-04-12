/'Deal or not, no difference to me': Where was US President Trump as Vance negotiated with Iranians in Pakistan?

JD Vance confirms no deal as United States–Iran talks in Islamabad end without breakthrough. Donald Trump remains in touch but attends event in Florida, as nuclear dispute stalls negotiations.
Iran-US talks has not yielded any result yet. Both US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian delegation have departed Pakistan. While Vance was in Pakistan negotiating with the Iranians, US President Donald Trump was busy issuing threats to Iran and soon after, he left Washington and headed to Florida to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami.
However, Vance said that he was “consistently” speaking to President Donald Trump during trilateral talks. He added that he was in touch with other top US officials throughout the negotiations, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command. “Obviously, we were talking to the president consistently. I don’t know how many times we talked to him, a half-dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours,” Vance told reporters in Islamabad.
Just before the negotiations between Iran and the US, Trump said Saturday (Apr 12) that he was not bothered about the outcome of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, insisting the United States had already won.
"Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. The reason is because we've won. We're in very deep negotiations with Iran. We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily," Trump told reporters..
Holding a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, after trilateral in-person talks between the US and Iran, Vance said that no deal was struck. Vance suggested the primary sticking point was Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear program. “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer,” he said. “We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.” “The simple fact is we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said when asked about sticking points of the deal.
Iran issued several statements after negotiations. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said that "unreasonable demands" by the United States scuppered talks in Islamabad. Iran's foreign ministry said no one had held any expectation that talks with the United States could have reached an agreement within one session after the negotiations in Islamabad stalled on Sunday. Tehran also said that it is 'confident' its contact with Pakistan would continue.
Pakistan's foreign minister insisted that Washington and Tehran must uphold a ceasefire agreement.
"It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire," said Pak Foreign minister Ishaq Dar.
"Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come," he said in a brief statement broadcast by state media.
According to Iranian Press TV, key sticking points included the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, and other contentious issues. Lebanon has become a major bone of contention in the ceasefire announced earlier this week, as Israel insisted that the ceasefire does not affect its invasion of Lebanon, and Iran blocked the Hormuz again in response of massive Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.