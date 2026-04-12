/Trump issues two-word response to report of China shipping weapons to Iran: What he said

Trump is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. He previously postponed his March visit after the war started in Iran. The visit is scheduled for May 14–15. Trump described the upcoming meeting as a major and historic occasion, adding that he also intends to host Xi and his wife in Washington, DC later this year. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China during his second term and is expected to focus heavily on improving strained trade relations between the two global economic powers. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, where they agreed to ease tensions stemming from ongoing trade disputes initiated by US tariffs.