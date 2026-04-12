/Trump issues two-word response to report of China shipping weapons to Iran: What he said

US–Iran tensions rise as Donald Trump warns China over alleged arms supply to Iran during ceasefire. US intelligence flags covert shipments, while Beijing signals peace efforts amid complex diplomacy and upcoming high-level talks.
US President Donald Trump has issued his first response over reports claiming that China will be shipping weapons to Iran in the period of two-weeks ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Answering to a question by CNN, Trump said China will have “big problems” if its ships weapons. “If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?” he said as he left the White House for Florida.
US intelligence suggested that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, reported CNN, citing people familiar with recent intelligence assessments. The intelligence added that Iran, in the garb of ceasefire, is trying to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners. The report, citing sources, further mentions that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries, so that its origin is not known.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 7) said that he believes China might have been involved in the talks that preceded the now announced ceasefire between America and Iran. Trump hinted that he hears that China persuaded Iran to negotiate. While Pakistan's role as mediator has been well established, Trump's statement about China's involvement signals another diplomatic development. "I hear yes," Trump said in a telephone call when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce.
The New York Times quoted three Iranian officials saying that Pakistan’s push for a ceasefire was coupled with China's intervention at the last minute “to show flexibility and defuse tensions.” The Associated Press quoted sources saying that Beijing pressured Iran for path of peace by working with intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt. The Chinese officials were constantly in touch with Iranian officials as the negotiations were evolving.
As the ceasefire was announced, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that Beijing has been working “tirelessly for peace.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing has made its "own efforts" to support the truce but stopped short of claiming direct credit. Additionally, China also seemingly downplayed its involvement as a social media account affiliated with China Central Television said that China did not play a decisive role in bringing about a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict. It said that there has been an attempt to steer the narrative toward the idea that Iran “only listens to China.”
Trump is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. He previously postponed his March visit after the war started in Iran. The visit is scheduled for May 14–15. Trump described the upcoming meeting as a major and historic occasion, adding that he also intends to host Xi and his wife in Washington, DC later this year. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China during his second term and is expected to focus heavily on improving strained trade relations between the two global economic powers. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, where they agreed to ease tensions stemming from ongoing trade disputes initiated by US tariffs.