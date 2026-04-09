/'Shooting stars will...': Trump issues first warning to Iran after ceasefire, wants 'REAL AGREEMENT' to be followed

US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to pause bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. He said that he will abide by the same only if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. Soon after, Iran said that it has agreed to the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal. It also said that the US has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. Iran also said that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible. Both the world leaders thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator.

Trump declared complete victory after the ceasefire was announced. He said that Iran can start rebuilding approximately 12 hours after he threatened to “end” civilisation with attacks on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure. In a telephone call with AFP, Trump said that 15 point transaction has been mostly agreed on. The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable." Trump did not mention if he would go back to his original threats if the deal fell apart.