/'Shooting stars will...': Trump issues first warning to Iran after ceasefire, wants 'REAL AGREEMENT' to be followed

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'All US ships and arms....': Trump issues first warning to Iran after ceasefire, wants 'REAL AGREEMENT' to be followed

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 09:57 IST

A day after announcing a ceasefire, Donald Trump warned Iran that US forces will remain deployed until a “real agreement” is fully enforced. He stressed no nuclear weapons and an open Strait of Hormuz, cautioning that any violation could trigger a stronger military response.

Trump's new warning after ceasefire, emphasis on REAL AGREEMENT
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(Photograph: AFP | WION Combination Image)

Trump's new warning after ceasefire, emphasis on REAL AGREEMENT

A day after Iran and the United States announced a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump has issued another warning, while he also exuded his confidence that the truce will continue and Strait of Hormuz will be open. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that all US warships, aircraft, additional ammunition, weaponry and military personnel will remain in place in, and around, Iran till “REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.” Trump's emphasis on the world "real" stems from the confusion and contrast between the version of ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel.

Trump warns of 'Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger'
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump warns of 'Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger'

On Thursday (Apr 9), Trump's post also issued warning to Tehran, who said that they are shutting Strait of Hormuz again after Israel attacked Lebanon. “If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump said.

What we know about Iran-US ceasefire
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(Photograph: AFP/ WION combination image)

What we know about Iran-US ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to pause bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. He said that he will abide by the same only if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. Soon after, Iran said that it has agreed to the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal. It also said that the US has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. Iran also said that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible. Both the world leaders thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator.

Trump declared complete victory after the ceasefire was announced. He said that Iran can start rebuilding approximately 12 hours after he threatened to “end” civilisation with attacks on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure. In a telephone call with AFP, Trump said that 15 point transaction has been mostly agreed on. The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable." Trump did not mention if he would go back to his original threats if the deal fell apart.

Trump says Iran can ‘start reconstruction’
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump says Iran can ‘start reconstruction’

In his first reaction after ceasefire, Trump said it is a “big day for World Peace." Calling it “the Golden Age of the Middle East,” Trump said that Iran wanted this to happen as “they’ve had enough”. He added that the US will be helping the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Tehran due to the war. The US president stated that Iran can start the reconstruction process, while the US will be loading up supplies and “hangin’ around” to make sure “everything goes well”.

Lebanon becomes bone of contention between Iran and US ceasefire
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(Photograph: AFP)

Lebanon becomes bone of contention between Iran and US ceasefire

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he agrees to the ceasefire but added that Lebanon was not added in the ceasefire. Thus, Israeli action on Hezbollah in Lebanon would continue. Later, Trump administration and Trump also agreed that Lebanon was not included. However, Iran's 10 point, according to them, included Lebanon. Moreover, Pakistan's statement on ceasefire also included Lebanon.

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