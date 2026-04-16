/Pakistan, Saudi, Egypt to hold talks on new regional security framework in Turkey next week - What's happening

Turkey is set to host talks later this week on forming a regional security framework involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and possibly Egypt, officials familiar with the matter said.

The foreign ministers of all three countries have been invited to talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which begins on Friday, Turkish officials said on the condition of anonymity. It would mark the third such talks in the past month, following earlier meetings held in Riyadh and Islamabad, Bloomberg reported quoting officials.

Meeting in Islamabad

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Meanwhile, oficials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have also discussed de-escalation efforts in Islamabad on Wednesday (April 16, 2026). Ambassador Nazih El-Nagari, Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt, took part in a meeting of senior officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey in Islamabad on Wednesday. The discussions centred on regional developments and examined joint approaches to restoring stability across the Middle East and nearby regions.