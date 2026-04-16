'Choose wisely else...': Hegseth warns Iran, if they 'do not agree to a peace deal'

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Thursday (April 16) again threatened Iran with consequences if they do not agree to a peace deal. Hegseth warned that the US is "locked and loaded" and prepared to strike Iran's energy infrastructure.

"If Iran chooses poorly, they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy," Hegseth said.

"Message to Iran is we are watching you. We know what military assets you are moving out," Hegseth further said and added, "we are reloading with more power than before.

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He also warned that the US will continue to maintain the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz "as long as it wants", if Iran does not "chooses wisely" on whether to accept a peace deal.

