/Indian tanker among vessels shot at by Iranian gunboats in Strait of Hormuz: Reports

Merchant vessels were hit by Iranian gunfire as they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Two Indian tankers also turned back after firing, said media reports. The impact of the firing on the vessels and crew was not immediately known.

The British military reported that a tanker came under fire from two gunboats operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) shortly after Iran announced fresh restrictions on the crucial waterway.

The incident took place 20 nautical miles north-east of Oman.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the tanker and its crew were safe but did not reveal the vessel’s identity or destination.

‘Two Indian vessels forced back by Iran's Navy’

Meanwhile, Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said in a post on X, “Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Navy. Firing was involved. One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.”

Separately, at least two merchant vessels say they were hit by gunfire as they attempted to cross the strait, reported the Reuters news agency, citing three maritime and shipping sources.

‘Ships received radio message from Iranian Navy’

Some merchant vessels received a radio message from the Iranian Navy saying the Strait of Hormuz had been shut again, shipping sources told Reuters.

The Iranian Navy told the tankers that no ships are allowed to pass through the Strait, the sources add.

The reports of firing on merchant vessels came hours after Iran announced a renewed blockade of the strait, following a brief reopening of the key waterway during negotiations with the United States.

Iran’s military accuses Washington of breaking promise

In a televised statement, Iran’s military command accused Washington of breaking its promise by continuing a naval blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports.

Until the United States restores freedom of navigation for vessels linked to Iran, “the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled,” the statement said.

US President Donald Trump had said that Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, but added that the US would continue its naval blockade until a deal is reached with Tehran.

Mojtaba Khamenei hails country’s military capabilities

As reports of Iranian gun boats firing at a tanker near the strait of Hormuz came in, Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a long statement on Telegram, praising his country’s military capabilities.

“In the same way that its [Iran’s] drones strike the US and the Zionist murderers like lightning, its valiant navy is also ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies,” he said.