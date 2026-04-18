/DMK moves private member’s bill for women’s reservation, seeks Rajya Sabha discussion

After the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Friday (April 17), which effectively stalled the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats to 850 and delayed the rollout of 33 per cent women’s reservation, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP P Wilson on Saturday introduced a Constitution Amendment Bill as a Private Member’s initiative. The proposal seeks to implement reservation for women from the very next election without altering the existing strength of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and without undertaking delimitation of constituencies or conducting a census.

The Bill also proposes extending reservation for women to State Legislative Assemblies, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, again without increasing seats or initiating delimitation or census. “This reservation is not temporary; rather, it has been made permanent,” Wilson stated.

Additionally, a notice has been submitted to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the day’s business to allow a discussion on the immediate implementation of women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation or census.

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The One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, passed by Parliament in 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

This comes after the BJP-led NDA government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill tied to delimitation. In a voting held after a marathon debate, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it, leading to its defeat. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill fell short of the constitutional threshold. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said the remaining linked legislations, including the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, would not be pursued.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused opposition parties of blocking a key reform aimed at granting 33 per cent reservation for women. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reiterated their support for women’s reservation but opposed linking it with delimitation, calling it an attempt to alter India’s electoral structure.