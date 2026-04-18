/'Top Heavy': How the USS Abraham Lincoln balances the massive weight of its radar tower

The 100,000-ton USS Abraham Lincoln maintains perfect balance despite its towering superstructure. By placing heavy nuclear reactors deep in the hull and off-centering its 4.5-acre flight deck, engineers ensure a highly stable, low centre of gravity.
At the rear base of the vessel, four massive bronze propellers each weigh nearly 30 tonnes. Along with immensely heavy anchor chains and lower thick steel plating, this focuses the gravitational pull downwards. Such a heavy foundation effectively prevents the ship from rolling over in harsh storms.
The USS Abraham Lincoln has a fully loaded displacement of roughly 100,000 tonnes. At first glance, the massive superstructure positioned on its starboard side makes the ship look incredibly top-heavy to observers. However, the true bulk of its weight actually lies hidden well below the ocean surface.
Known as the island, the towering radar and command structure only weighs about 600 tonnes. This accounts for less than one per cent of the carrier's total displacement weight. Because it contains mostly air and lighter technological equipment, the structural impact on balance is surprisingly minimal.
To directly counter the island's placement, the 4.5-acre flight deck overhangs significantly more on the opposite port side. This clever geometrical design naturally shifts the topside centre of gravity back towards the middle. It ensures the carrier remains laterally stable even during sharp turns.
The heaviest machinery is anchored deep at the bottom of the hull to dramatically lower the centre of gravity. This includes two massive A4W pressurised water nuclear reactors and four giant steam turbines. Placing these dense steel components near the keel acts like an immense natural anchor.
Strategic storage of operational liquids helps balance the ship precisely across its width. The carrier holds up to three million gallons of aviation fuel, along with millions of gallons of fresh water. Engineers actively pump and distribute these fluids through ballast tanks to counteract any weight shifts above.
The basic concept of buoyancy ultimately keeps the giant structure afloat and perfectly upright. Approximately 40 feet of the ship's massive steel hull displaces water beneath the surface when fully loaded. This creates a high centre of buoyancy that pushes upwards, constantly fighting to keep the vessel level.