/Trump acknowledges possible remaining gaps after claiming Tehran 'agreed to everything'

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, April 17, 2026, after claiming victory and the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz, acknowledged that “there could” still be differences to work out between the U.S. and Iran. While talking to the reporters in Phoenix on Friday, Trump slightly tempered his earlier claim that Tehran had “agreed to everything” to the two countries have had "some very good discussions."

"We've done a good job, but we'll see,” Trump said. "Talks are going on and will go on over the weekend, and a lot of good things are happening," Trump continued, adding, "That includes Lebanon, too."

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When the reporters said Iran claimed that the two countries have significant differences, "Let's see what happens. If there are, we'll have to straighten it out. But I don't think there are too many significant differences." But he insisted that the US blockade of Iran will end once Iran signs a deal.

While Trump continues to frame the agreement as a potential “deal” that is near completion, key sticking points remain. Iran has categorically denied any deal involving the transfer of enriched uranium. Trump insists on the permanent end of Iran's nuclear programme, while Iran views continued enrichment as a "red line". President Donald Trump said in-person discussions would "probably" happen this weekend. Though reports from ABC News suggest that the US officials believe that a potential talk could be held on “Monday”. Further, there is no discussion about Iran's proxies and its missile program.

Iran is further claiming release of its billions of dollars in frozen assets, and media reports have suggested a potential "cash-for-uranium" deal, but Trump explicitly denied these claims. The US has also denied these claims that Iran is also seeking $270 billion in war reparations.

Official statement of Iranian negotiations leader, Mohammed Ghalibaf and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei suggest that Iran will not allow navigation in the Strait of Hormuz if the American blockade continues, and that navigation will be carried out based on a "designated route" and with "Iranian permission." Official statement further suggests that the open or closed status of the Hormuz will be determined in the field, not on social media.