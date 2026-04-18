/Iran slams Trump for creating a 'diplomatic circus' says he 'talks too much'

Iran's deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh says President Trump “talks too much” and 'said contradictory things within the same statement'. While speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkiye, he said Trump contradicted himself within the statement when he said that the US would “start dropping bombs again” if no deal is reached with Iran by Wednesday.

“President Trump said that if there is an agreement by Wednesday, then there will be a return to military action. Then let President Trump talk; he talks too much. He said contradictory things within the same statement,” said the Iranian official. “I don’t know exactly what he meant. The American people must decide about him.”

He termed these comments from Trump a “diplomatic circus” that will do nothing but sabotage the diplomatic efforts. He believed that war would not lead to any better outcome, “diplomacy must prevail”, but Iran is ready to defend its national interest “with all heroism, nationalism and patriotism”, if it is pushed in that direction.

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“Iran is the oldest civilisation on the planet, and we will fight till the last Iranian soldier,” said Iran's deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, “War cannot lead to any positive outcome, American people must understand.” He emphasised that the era of colonialism must come to an end.

Responding to the questions of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he said that no matter what the US claims, it is Iranian territorial water and the blockade will never be valid. “There will never be any blockade in the future,” he said.

Iran has officially stated that it has not yet agreed to a second round of peace negotiations with the United States, as reported by Tehran News Agency, citing an unnamed Iranian official. While US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that a deal is close, Iranian officials have countered these claims. Khatibzadeh also said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum that no date for a second round of talks can be set until a "common framework" is established.