/Fighter jets were deployed to escort Iranian delegation home from Pakistan amid fear of Israeli strike: Report

Ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran held last week in Pakistan, failed to yield result. Both the parties blamed each other for the failure. After the meet ended US Vice President JD Vance said that negotiators were unable to reach an agreement acceptable to both sides and left for his homeland with his entourage.

However, the Iranian delegates could not leave for home as would any delegation do (catch a plane and leave for their country) after a visit. In fact Pakistan’s air force escorted Iranian negotiators home as Iranians said Israel might seek to kill them, reported Reuters, citing sources.

Dozens of jets deployed

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Two dozen jets were deployed to escort the delegates that included Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri. The air force’s Airborne Warning and Control System was doing aerial surveillance to ensure the safety of the delegation back home from Islamabad.

“When the talks failed, the Iranians were wary that things had not gone right. It was their suspicion that they might be targeted,” one security source told Reuters.

“This was a massive operational mission if you look at it from a pilot’s point of view. You are taking responsibility for a delegation that is coming for talks, you are giving them air cover, you have potent fighters that counter any threat,” he said.

The source, who is believed to be involved in the talks confirmed the air escort but did not elaborate on the details of the operation.

“We dropped them all the way to Tehran. Their security was our responsibility even beyond their time here,” the source said.