/'Now enjoy Strait of Hormuz returning to status quo': Iran mocks Trump over naval blockade

The Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state” said IRGC’s joint military command in a statement on Saturday (April 18). The move, according to IRGC is being taken due to US’s continuing blockade of Iranian ports. The head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, too reacted and mocked United States by saying, "We warned you, but you ignored it. Now ENJOY the Strait of Hormuz returning to the status quo."

While the IRGC warned US that the status of the Strait of Hormuz will not change "as long as the passage of vessels from Iranian origin to Iranian destination remains under threat," due to the continued naval blockade by US.

"Every breach of promise by America will be met with a fitting response. As long as the passage of vessels from Iranian origin to Iranian destination remains under threat, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in its previous state. By the will of Allah," IRGC said.

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Meanwhile the United Kingdom has urged for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Saturday that normal maritime operations had not yet resumed despite the truce in the Iran war. “We are at a critical diplomatic moment with a ceasefire now in place, but we don’t yet have normal passage through the strait,” Cooper was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

What Trump said on Hormuz?

On Friday both Iran and US had said the Strait of Hormuz is open for passage of commercial ships.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce “The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!."

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.