Haze Gray paint uses strong silicon-oxygen bonds and low-emission chemicals to shield the USS Abraham Lincoln from severe saltwater corrosion and harsh sunlight.
The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on a specific shade officially designated as Haze Gray colour 26270. This highly specialised chemical coating acts as the primary defence for steel warships against the severely corrosive effects of ocean salt water.
The paint features a polysiloxane network with silicon-oxygen bonds that hold a dissociation energy of 110 kilocalories per mole. This chemical structure is far stronger than standard carbon bonds, offering superior resistance against intense sunlight.
Sailors apply this advanced marine coating to achieve a dry film thickness of just two to four mils. Despite being remarkably thin, this precise layer forms an extremely tough and impenetrable barrier against running rust and airborne sea salt.
Modern formulations of this marine topcoat restrict volatile organic compounds to fewer than 250 grammes per litre. This low emission rate reduces the overall environmental impact while maintaining a strong chemical shield around the aircraft carrier.
Newer single-component polysiloxane paints contain zero per cent hazardous isocyanates in their chemical makeup. This crucial safety feature ensures that crew members can safely perform routine touch-ups at sea without facing severe respiratory distress.
Once fully cured, the coating settles into a distinct semi-gloss finish measuring exactly between 45 and 60 gloss units. This specific texture prevents heavy exhaust soot from sticking to the hull while perfectly camouflaging the vessel.
During major depot-level maintenance, the protective coating requires 14 days to fully cure at ambient conditions. This extended chemical settling process guarantees that the warship is fully prepared to withstand long maritime deployments.