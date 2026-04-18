LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Haze Gray': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln uses this exact chemical paint against salt

'Haze Gray': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln uses this exact chemical paint against salt

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 17:31 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 17:31 IST

Haze Gray paint uses strong silicon-oxygen bonds and low-emission chemicals to shield the USS Abraham Lincoln from severe saltwater corrosion and harsh sunlight.

Haze Gray Colour 26270
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Haze Gray Colour 26270

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on a specific shade officially designated as Haze Gray colour 26270. This highly specialised chemical coating acts as the primary defence for steel warships against the severely corrosive effects of ocean salt water.

110 Kilocalories Per Mole
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

110 Kilocalories Per Mole

The paint features a polysiloxane network with silicon-oxygen bonds that hold a dissociation energy of 110 kilocalories per mole. This chemical structure is far stronger than standard carbon bonds, offering superior resistance against intense sunlight.

Two To Four Mils
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Two To Four Mils

Sailors apply this advanced marine coating to achieve a dry film thickness of just two to four mils. Despite being remarkably thin, this precise layer forms an extremely tough and impenetrable barrier against running rust and airborne sea salt.

250 Grammes Per Litre
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

250 Grammes Per Litre

Modern formulations of this marine topcoat restrict volatile organic compounds to fewer than 250 grammes per litre. This low emission rate reduces the overall environmental impact while maintaining a strong chemical shield around the aircraft carrier.

Zero Per Cent Isocyanates
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Zero Per Cent Isocyanates

Newer single-component polysiloxane paints contain zero per cent hazardous isocyanates in their chemical makeup. This crucial safety feature ensures that crew members can safely perform routine touch-ups at sea without facing severe respiratory distress.

45-60 Gloss Units
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

45-60 Gloss Units

Once fully cured, the coating settles into a distinct semi-gloss finish measuring exactly between 45 and 60 gloss units. This specific texture prevents heavy exhaust soot from sticking to the hull while perfectly camouflaging the vessel.

14 Days To Cure
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

14 Days To Cure

During major depot-level maintenance, the protective coating requires 14 days to fully cure at ambient conditions. This extended chemical settling process guarantees that the warship is fully prepared to withstand long maritime deployments.

Trending Photo

Ninja Assassin to Bloodhounds season 2: Must-watch k-dramas, movies of Rain you shouldn't miss
8

Ninja Assassin to Bloodhounds season 2: Must-watch k-dramas, movies of Rain you shouldn't miss

'The tailhook secret': How USS Abraham Lincoln stops fighter jets in around 315 feet
7

'The tailhook secret': How USS Abraham Lincoln stops fighter jets in around 315 feet

Do fighter jets speed up when landing on USS Abraham Lincoln?
7

Do fighter jets speed up when landing on USS Abraham Lincoln?

'Extreme AC': Why the inside of the USS Abraham Lincoln is kept freezing cold 24/7
7

'Extreme AC': Why the inside of the USS Abraham Lincoln is kept freezing cold 24/7

'Cargo Lifts': How the USS Abraham Lincoln moves tons of food from its lowest decks
7

'Cargo Lifts': How the USS Abraham Lincoln moves tons of food from its lowest decks