/Second round of US Iran talks in Islamabad soon? Pakistan tightens security, limits media access

Amid reports of second round of talks to be held between US and Iran in Pakistan, extensive security measures are being put in place by the Pakistani authorities for the security of the delegation. Traffic controls have reportedly been tightened and media access has been limited.

Some other measure taken by Pakistan is that they have tightened control over long-distance passenger transport, heavy trucks have been banned from entering the main areas of the capital Islamabad and other major cities. Security alert level has also been heightened.

The Faizabad bus terminal, a major transport hub between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has been temporarily closed since Saturday and is expected to remain suspended until April 26, said media reports.

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The steps are being taken to reduce traffic pressure around main areas to create a controllable environment for what reports suggest will be a closed-door negotiation.

There are reports of delegates arriving in Pakistan in the next 24 hours. Also, news and posts on social media claim that a couple of US aircraft landed at the Nur Khan air base on Sunday.

However, WION could not independently very these claims.

Iran says, reviewing new proposals from the United States

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday (April 18) said it is reviewing new proposals from the United States delivered through Islamabad for peace talks. But a response from its side is yet to be issued and is under consideration.

“In recent days, with the Commander of the Pakistani Army in Tehran as a mediator and intermediary, new proposals have been put forward by the Americans, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing and has not yet responded to,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.