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‘Navy is prepared to inflict new bitter defeat on enemies’: Mojtaba Khamenei warns US, Israel amid speculation over peace talks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 15:28 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 15:28 IST
‘Navy is prepared to inflict new bitter defeat on enemies’: Mojtaba Khamenei warns US, Israel amid speculation over peace talks

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency, Mojtaba Khamenei (C), son of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, looks on during a gathering in Tehran on July 18, 2016. (Photo by AMIR KHOLOUSI / ISNA / AFP) Photograph: (AFP)

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Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US and Israel of "bitter defeats" by Iran’s navy, as maritime tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz despite an expiring 10-day truce.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that the country’s navy is ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on the US and Israel, as tensions rise around the Strait of Hormuz during a fragile ceasefire.

In a message read on Iranian state television to mark Armed Forces Day, Khamenei said, “Just as Iran's drones strike like lightning against the US and Zionist criminals, Israel, the brave navy is also prepared to inflict new bitter defeat on enemies.”

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The remarks come as a 10-day truce between Iran and Israel, due to expire on April 22, remains under strain. Khamenei, who assumed leadership after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli airstrike in February, has not appeared in public since and is reported to have been injured in the same strike.

Also read: Iran blames US ‘maximalist’ demands for stalling face-to-face talks

In additional statements, Khamenei praised Iran’s military, saying, “The Army is like the nation's child, which arises from within the heart of the people's homes.” Another statement attributed to him said the army had “stood against the sinister plans of the United States, the remnants of the Pahlavi regime, and separatists who wanted a dismembered Iran, and created epic achievements.”

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The comments came as at least two merchant vessels reported being hit by gunfire while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after Iran moved to tighten control over the strategic waterway, raising fresh concerns over maritime security and global energy flows.

Also read: Obama meets Mamdani for the first time, breaks into singing “Wheels on the Bus”

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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