/‘Navy is prepared to inflict new bitter defeat on enemies’: Mojtaba Khamenei warns US, Israel amid speculation over peace talks

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that the country’s navy is ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on the US and Israel, as tensions rise around the Strait of Hormuz during a fragile ceasefire.

In a message read on Iranian state television to mark Armed Forces Day, Khamenei said, “Just as Iran's drones strike like lightning against the US and Zionist criminals, Israel, the brave navy is also prepared to inflict new bitter defeat on enemies.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The remarks come as a 10-day truce between Iran and Israel, due to expire on April 22, remains under strain. Khamenei, who assumed leadership after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli airstrike in February, has not appeared in public since and is reported to have been injured in the same strike.

In additional statements, Khamenei praised Iran’s military, saying, “The Army is like the nation's child, which arises from within the heart of the people's homes.” Another statement attributed to him said the army had “stood against the sinister plans of the United States, the remnants of the Pahlavi regime, and separatists who wanted a dismembered Iran, and created epic achievements.”