/Is Asim Munir a ‘massive red flag’ for Trump admin amid Iran talks? Report suggests...

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between the United States and Iran, with US President Donald Trump praising the country’s “great prime minister and field marshal, two fantastic people!!!” on Friday (Apr 17). Pakistani Prime Minister was quick to respond, expressing his “deep and profound appreciation for your kind and gracious words” on his and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s behalf. While Munir has become a key messenger, trusted by both Trump and the Iranians, US intelligence has flagged him as a potential liability for the Trump administration.

According to a Fox News Digital report, concerns are mounting within the Trump administration over the role of Munir, who is acting as a key intermediary in back-channel talks between the United States and Iran amid escalating regional tensions. Intelligence assessments have flagged Munir’s longstanding ties with senior Iranian military figures as a “red flag”, raising questions about whether his involvement could compromise US strategic interests. The issue has gained urgency as diplomatic efforts intensify to stabilise the region and prevent further escalation.

Retired Pakistani Gen. Ahmed Saeed told Fox News Digital that Munir maintained personal relations with high-ranking Iranian officials, including slain Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and IRGC commander Hossein Salami.

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Experts have said that these relationships are now under scrutiny as he facilitates communication between Washington and Tehran, including contacts involving senior US officials. While Trump has publicly praised Munir for his role in easing tensions, critics have warned that his dual engagement could pose a conflict of interest.

“He has been interacting with the leadership. He has been interacting with the intelligence community. He has been interacting with the IRGC,” Saeed said. “He continues to be a figure internationally who has personal interactions, a personal equation in the intelligence community in Iran, in the military hierarchy in Iran, in the diplomatic corps of Iran and also on the side of the political leadership.”

Bill Roggio of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies cautioned against trusting Pakistan, citing past ties with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious ‘ally’ in Afghanistan, backing the Taliban while pretending to be our friends. Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump admin,” Roggio told Fox News Digital.