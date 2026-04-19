/These are 3 major issues between US and Iran that need to be resolved to reach a peace deal

Amid speculation over the second round of peace talks between the US and Iran, Washington and Tehran remain “far from a final agreement”, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with state television on Saturday (April 19), as a fragile ceasefire between the two sides is set to expire within days.

His remarks underscore persistent divisions in ongoing negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump maintained that talks are continuing. Trump said Iran “got a little cute” during the process, despite repeatedly asserting earlier this week that a deal was close and that Tehran had made key concessions.

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With the ceasefire deadline approaching, Trump has warned that it may not be extended if an agreement is not reached, highlighting three major sticking points that continue to hinder progress.

Three major issues

One of the central disputes concerns the fate of Iran’s uranium stockpiles. Trump claimed that Tehran had agreed to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. However, a senior Iranian official rejected the assertion, describing the demand as a “non-starter”. Iran is estimated to possess about 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity. A proposal under discussion involves unfreezing Iranian assets in exchange for handing over the stockpile. According to a source familiar with the negotiations cited by CNN, Tehran is seeking sanctions relief and the release of more than $20 billion in frozen assets.



Another key issue is the extent of curbs on Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. While Trump suggested that Iran had agreed to halt enrichment indefinitely, an Iranian official dismissed the claim, stating that Tehran “will never accept” being treated as an exception under international law. Sources told CNN that US negotiators proposed a 20-year suspension during talks last weekend, whereas Iran countered with a five-year pause. A US official said Washington has rejected that proposal.