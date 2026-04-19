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These are 3 major issues between US and Iran that need to be resolved to reach a peace deal

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 16:29 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 16:29 IST
These are 3 major issues between US and Iran that need to be resolved to reach a peace deal

Motorists drive under a footbridge with a billboard reading in Persian "Every missile has a message" along a busy street in Tehran on April 19, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Despite ceasefire deadlines, US-Iran peace talks remain stalled over three critical disputes: the transfer of Iran's uranium stockpiles, the duration of enrichment freezes, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid speculation over the second round of peace talks between the US and Iran, Washington and Tehran remain “far from a final agreement”, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with state television on Saturday (April 19), as a fragile ceasefire between the two sides is set to expire within days.

His remarks underscore persistent divisions in ongoing negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump maintained that talks are continuing. Trump said Iran “got a little cute” during the process, despite repeatedly asserting earlier this week that a deal was close and that Tehran had made key concessions.

Also read: ‘Who is he to deprive a nation ‌of its legal rights?’: Pezeshkian slams Trump for opposing Tehran’s nuclear programme

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With the ceasefire deadline approaching, Trump has warned that it may not be extended if an agreement is not reached, highlighting three major sticking points that continue to hinder progress.

Three major issues

One of the central disputes concerns the fate of Iran’s uranium stockpiles. Trump claimed that Tehran had agreed to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. However, a senior Iranian official rejected the assertion, describing the demand as a “non-starter”. Iran is estimated to possess about 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity. A proposal under discussion involves unfreezing Iranian assets in exchange for handing over the stockpile. According to a source familiar with the negotiations cited by CNN, Tehran is seeking sanctions relief and the release of more than $20 billion in frozen assets.

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Another key issue is the extent of curbs on Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. While Trump suggested that Iran had agreed to halt enrichment indefinitely, an Iranian official dismissed the claim, stating that Tehran “will never accept” being treated as an exception under international law. Sources told CNN that US negotiators proposed a 20-year suspension during talks last weekend, whereas Iran countered with a five-year pause. A US official said Washington has rejected that proposal.

Tensions have also centred on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. Iran had announced it would reopen the passage on Friday after nearly two months of disruption, offering brief relief to international markets.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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