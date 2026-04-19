/Rat poison found in baby food jar in Austria, brand recalls product from over 1,000 stores

Authorities in Austria have found rat poison in a jar of baby food made by HiPP, prompting a widespread recall across supermarkets operated by Spar, according to police and company statements. Police in the eastern state of Burgenland said a sample from a 190g jar of carrots and potatoes baby food, reported by a customer, tested positive for rat poison. The discovery led to the removal of the product from more than 1,000 stores, with Spar later telling Reuters that around 1,500 outlets in Austria were affected as a precaution.

HiPP said on Saturday (April 18) that it could not rule out that a dangerous substance had been introduced into the jars and warned that consumption could be life-threatening. The company added that the incident appeared to involve “external criminal interference” affecting products distributed through Spar Austria.

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In a statement, police said the affected jars could be identified by a sticker with a red circle on the bottom and signs of tampering, such as opened or damaged lids, missing safety seals, or an unusual smell. Authorities also reported that initial laboratory tests on similar jars seized in the Czech Republic and Slovakia detected a toxic substance, though no further details were provided.