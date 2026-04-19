US's naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz is 'naive and ignorant decision', says Iran

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Sunday (April 19) again reiterated that the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will be restricted until the naval blockade by US is not lifted. He also slammed Trump's decision to block the Strait as naïve and ignorant.

“Right now, for two or three days, they have imposed a blockade. What does blockade mean? It means everyone can come and go, but Iran cannot. What a naive and ignorant decision.”

“Well, if this is the strait, we are here, and everyone who wants to pass through here. So everyone (can) go but us? Is this even possible? Naturally, I said that if they do not lift the blockade, then traffic in the strait will be restricted.”

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He said that if there is any traffic taking place in the Hormuz then it is because the "Strait is in our hands.”

“You remember when they wanted to send a minesweeper to carry out mine-clearing—we stood firm against them, confronted them, and considered this a violation of the ceasefire, and said if you take any action, we will strike. It even went as far as the stage of confrontation, and they backed down," he further said.

What IRGC said on naval blockade

On Saturday, IRGC’s joint military command in a statement said that the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state”.

The move, according to IRGC was taken due to US’s continuing blockade of Iranian ports.

"Every breach of promise by America will be met with a fitting response. As long as the passage of vessels from Iranian origin to Iranian destination remains under threat, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in its previous state. By the will of Allah," IRGC said.

A statement by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei also threatened to “inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies.”