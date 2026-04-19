/Charlize Theron opens up about traumatic moment after her mother killed her father

Charlize Theron is one of the renowned actresses and critically acclaimed stars in Hollywood. She is known for her transformative and intense action roles and has been part of films including Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Cider House Rules, among others. The actress recently opened up about how she feels after her mother shot her father dead in self-defence.

Charlize Theron recalls when her mother shot her father

Speaking to the New York Times, the Hollywood actress revealed she was only a teenager when this traumatic incident happened. She said, "He was a full-blown functioning drunk, but he had moments where he would go missing; we wouldn’t know where he was, and he would usually return in a state that was pretty severe."

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Charlize further said, "It would get messy and loud, and my mum's not a wallflower either. She wasn’t just sitting and taking it. She made it known that she wasn’t happy about his lifestyle. So it really caused a lot of verbal abuse. Personally, for me, the worst thing was they would ice each other. There would be a big fight, and then they wouldn’t talk for three weeks. I didn’t have siblings, and that house just went silent.”

Charlize Theron's rise to global stardom

Born in South Africa, in Benoni, she is the only child of Gerda and Charles Theron. Her great-granduncle was Second Boer War military leader Daniel Theron. She is from an Afrikaner family, and her ancestry includes Dutch as well as French and German. Her French forebears were early Huguenots in South Africa.

She began modelling at the age of 16 and even won a one-year modelling contract. In New York, she attended the Joffrey Ballet School, where she trained as a ballet dancer until a knee injury closed this career path. In Theron's first speaking role, she portrayed hitwoman Helga Svelgen in 2 Days in the Valley in 1996.

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Charlize Theron gained global recognition in the 1990s after playing the leading lady in Hollywood films, including The Devil's Advocate, Mighty Joe Young and The Cider House Rules. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, for which she won the Silver Bear and Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming the first South African to win an acting Oscar. She received another Academy Award nomination for playing a sexually abused woman seeking justice in the drama North Country.

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