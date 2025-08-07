/From Monster to Mad Max, 8 Unforgettable performances from Charlize Theron

Today, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron celebrates her birthday, so here are eight essential films that showcase her immense talent and range.
Charlize Theron has carved out one of the most impressive and versatile careers in Hollywood. From her Oscar-winning transformation in Monster to her scene-stealing role in Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron has proven she can take on any genre and completely own the screen. So here are 8 unforgettable performances from the actress.
Charlize Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her haunting portrayal of real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Completely transforming herself physically and emotionally, she delivered a raw, fearless performance
In this action-packed spy thriller, Theron plays an elite MI6 agent navigating Cold War Berlin. Theron brings fierce energy and physical intensity to the role, proving she's a true action star.
Theron's Imperator Furiosa became an instant icon in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic epic. Her performance anchored the film, often overshadowing the titular Max himself.
In this dark comedy, Theron plays Mavis Gary, a bitter, narcissistic writer who returns to her hometown to win back her high school sweetheart. It remains one of her most underrated performances.
Charlize Theron starred alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves, playing the wife of a rising lawyer caught in a supernatural web. Her performance added emotional weight to this psychological horror.
Theron made a strong impression in one of her early breakout roles. She played Helga, a tough, confident woman caught in a whirlwind of hitmen and double-crosses.
Theron plays Candy Kendall, a young woman grappling with love and loss during World War II. Her role added tenderness and a layer of complexity to this Oscar-winning film.
Theron flexes her comedic chops in this wacky comedy as a powerful U.S. Secretary of State running for president who falls for her speechwriter in a performance that balances humour and charm.