From Monster to Mad Max: 8 Unforgettable performances from Charlize Theron

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 12:09 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 12:09 IST

Today, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron celebrates her birthday, so here are eight essential films that showcase her immense talent and range.

1 / 9
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Charlize Theron has carved out one of the most impressive and versatile careers in Hollywood. From her Oscar-winning transformation in Monster to her scene-stealing role in Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron has proven she can take on any genre and completely own the screen. So here are 8 unforgettable performances from the actress.

Monster (2003)
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Monster (2003)

Charlize Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her haunting portrayal of real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Completely transforming herself physically and emotionally, she delivered a raw, fearless performance

Atomic Blonde (2017)
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

In this action-packed spy thriller, Theron plays an elite MI6 agent navigating Cold War Berlin. Theron brings fierce energy and physical intensity to the role, proving she's a true action star.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Theron's Imperator Furiosa became an instant icon in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic epic. Her performance anchored the film, often overshadowing the titular Max himself.

Young Adult (2011)
5 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Young Adult (2011)

In this dark comedy, Theron plays Mavis Gary, a bitter, narcissistic writer who returns to her hometown to win back her high school sweetheart. It remains one of her most underrated performances.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Charlize Theron starred alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves, playing the wife of a rising lawyer caught in a supernatural web. Her performance added emotional weight to this psychological horror.

Two Days in the Valley (1996)
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Two Days in the Valley (1996)

Theron made a strong impression in one of her early breakout roles. She played Helga, a tough, confident woman caught in a whirlwind of hitmen and double-crosses.

The Cider House Rules (1999)
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Theron plays Candy Kendall, a young woman grappling with love and loss during World War II. Her role added tenderness and a layer of complexity to this Oscar-winning film.

Long Shot (2019)
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Long Shot (2019)

Theron flexes her comedic chops in this wacky comedy as a powerful U.S. Secretary of State running for president who falls for her speechwriter in a performance that balances humour and charm.

9

