/Charlize Theron hints The Old Guard could become a trilogy as director shares update

Charlize Theron's Netflix action movie The Old Guard 2 has finally hit Netflix. The movie is the sequel to the 2022 breakout hit The Old Guard. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about a possible third instalment. The movie is based on the comics created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández and follows a group of immortal warriors led by Andromache of Scythia, played by Charlize Theron. In the sequel, the team will face off against Quỳnh, the first of the immortals. The sequel also adds Kill Bill star Uma Thurman.

Charlize Theron discusses sequel possibilities

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron was asked about a possible third film. She responded, “Never confident, no. One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction.”

She added “This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it’s also very reminiscent of the first one. So we treated this one exactly the same, but I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that third film would even look like.”

Victoria Mahoney won’t return for The Old Guard 3

Despite Theron's remarks, director Victoria Mahoney, who directed both the original and the sequel, revealed she will not be returning for a potential third instalment. Speaking with The Direct, Mahoney said “I’m not in the room. I’m not in that discussion of whether there will be another or not. The duration of this film took me from other projects I have, so I am legally obliged to some other projects. So, I will be for the next six, seven years, on some other jobs.”

She continued “Someone else will take that mantle in a wonderful, exciting way, and I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I know it’ll be great, and it’ll be fun, and it will be with great regard and care for the audience, and I will be eagerly awaiting it.”

The Old Guard 2 boasts a strong supporting cast that includes KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Henry Golding.

