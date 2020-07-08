Charlize Theron expresses disappointment on not being a part of 'Mad Max' prequel

Charlize Theron's portrayal of Furiosa in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' in 2015 is remembered till date. With director George Miller announcing a prequel of the 2015 film, fans had expected Theron to be a part of the film but turns out, the filmmaker is looking to cast someone younger to play the young Furiosa in the film.



The 44-year-old actress has now opened up in a new interview about Miller`s decision. She told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, "It`s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making `Fury Road` with him. He`s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best."



She continued, "Yeah, it`s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I`m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly."



The 75-year-old filmmaker in his interview to the New York Times though has not addressed whether a second movie with Theron is off the table for the future.



"Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner," Theron said.



She concluded, "We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we`re focusing on."



'Mad Max: Fury Road' was a post-apocalyptic film that featured Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley along with Theron. It was the fourth installment Mad Max franchise and earned 10 Oscar nominations the following year.