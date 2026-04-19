/‘AI could do his job’: Charlize Theron reacts to Timothée Chalamet’s ballet-opera comment

Charlize Theron has weighed in on Timothée Chalamet’s recent comment about ballet-opera. In late February, the Marty Supreme actor faced criticism after suggesting that the art form no longer exists and that no one cares about it anymore. Responding to the remarks, Theron took a jab at Chalamet and offered a fitting reply.

Charlize Theron warns Timothée Chalamet

Charlize Theron, the South African-American actress and producer, called out Chalamet over his recent ballet and opera remark, praising the art forms while slamming the actor’s controversial comments.

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In an interview with The New York Times, the Mad Max: Fury Road star spoke about the physical and mental presence the art form needs and shared her own experience. She stated, "Dancing is probably one of the hardest things I've ever done. Dancers are superheroes. What they put their bodies through in complete silence."

She then recalled the actor and said, “Sorry, Timothée Chalamet." She paused and continued, "Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time. But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothée’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live."

The actress carried forward with her view on dance. “Dance taught me discipline. It taught structure. It taught hard work. It taught me to be tough. It’s borderline abusive,” she continued. “There were several times that I had blood infections from blisters that just never healed. And you don’t get a day off. I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes. And that’s something that you have to practice every single day, the mindset of just, you don’t give up, there’s no other option, you keep going,” she explained.

What was the controversy?

The comment was made during a Variety and CNN town hall event at the University of Texas at Austin, where Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey were discussing modern filmmaking.

During that exchange, the actor made a joke about ballet and opera. "I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore," he said.

The comment upset several other artists, including American opera singer Isabel Leonard, artist Franz Szony, choreographer Martin Chaix, and many others who took to social media platforms to react to the actor's comment.

About Charlize Theron