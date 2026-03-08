/'I’m shocked': Timothée Chalamet faces criticism for saying 'no one cares about ballet and opera

Timothée Chalamet is currently facing backlash on social media for a comment he made earlier on ballet and opera during a public conversation. Several artists and netizens have trolled him over the resurfaced viral video.

What's the controversy?

It was during a Variety and CNN town hall event, which was held at the University of Texas at Austin, where Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey were discussing modern filmmaking and whether viewers can still enjoy slower storytelling.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the discussion, Chalamet stated that younger viewers still appreciate serious cinema, but while explaining the challenge to keep certain art forms relevant, he made a joke about ballet and opera.

"It does take you having to wave a flag of, 'Hey, this is a serious movie,' or something, and some people do want to be entertained and quickly," Chalamet said. "I'm really right in the middle, Matthew. I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, 'Hey, we've got to keep movie theaters alive, we've gotta keep this genre alive,' and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it."

He further added, "I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’"

“All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” he said with a laugh. "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason."

Reactions from artists

The clip from the event quickly went viral, and Marty Supreme star faced backlash from several performers and institutions connected to live performing arts.

American opera singer Isabel Leonard criticised the comment, saying, “Honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow minded in his views about art while considering himself as artist as I would only imagine one would as an actor.”

Artist Franz Szony wrote, "Two classical art forms that have been around for hundreds of years, both of which take a massive amount of talent and discipline this man will never possess. Speaks volumes about his taste level for him to say this… also, saying ‘no disrespect’ after saying something disrespectful actually translates to ‘I disrespect art I don’t understand’."

Also Read: Ben Stiller criticises White House for using montage Tropic Thunder

Choreographer Martin Chaix replied to the actor's comment saying that the art is "very much alive." "If anything, in a world where AI is reshaping cinema faster than most realise, the unmediated human presence of ballet and opera becomes more essential, not less. I hope he finds his way into a theatre."

Many other artists and organisations took to social media platforms to react to the actor's comment.