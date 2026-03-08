/International Women's Day 2026: Inspirational Quotes from iconic female Hollywood stars

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. On this day, women are recognised for their contributions to society, economy, culture and politics. This day is an occasion to consider the steps taken towards achieving gender equality as well as the work that remains to be done to guarantee that women have equal opportunities and rights in all spheres of life.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, let's take a look at powerful, inspiring quotes from renowned female Hollywood stars who focus on strength, equality and breaking barriers. Iconic celebs like Viola Davis and Meryl Streep, among others, encourage others to be confidently themselves, challenge the limitations of society and support each other to create a comfortable world for everyone.

Quotes by female Hollywood celebrities

Rihanna

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer."

Meryl Streep

"I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world."

Emma Watson

"In my moments of doubt, I've told myself firmly – if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you, I hope those words might be helpful."

Viola Davis

“I believe that the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are.”

Lizzo

"You are not supposed to be happy all the time. You are not supposed to know what you're doing all the time, especially at this age, but not knowing what you're doing has nothing to do with where you're going, so I want you to know that. Cherish your journey and respect your journey."

Beyonce

"The world will see you the way you see yourself and treat you the way you treat yourself."

Taylor Swift

"Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you and inspire you."

Jane Fonda

"You can be different if you be you. We are not meant to be perfect; we are meant to be whole."

Michelle Yeoh

"Your story may not have such a happy beginning, but that doesn't make you who you are. It is the rest of your story, who you choose to be."

Dolly Parton

"If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are an excellent leader."

Reese Witherspoon

"I believe ambition is not a dirty word. It's just believing in yourself and your abilities."



Halle Berry

"When you feel good about how you look and the age you are, and you're not trying to be 10 years younger—if you look that way, great—but ageing is about embracing who you are and the life that you've lived."

Julie Andrews

"Behaving like a princess is work. It's not just about looking beautiful or wearing a crown. It's more about how you are inside."

Marilyn Monroe

"A woman knows by intuition, or instinct, what is best for herself."

Audrey Hepburn