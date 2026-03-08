/Friday the 13th actor Corey Parker dies at 60, condolences pour in

Hollywood actor Corey Parker, who has featured in several renowned projects including Friday the 13th, Fool's Paradise, One Came Home and The End of the Bar, has reportedly died at the age of 60. His aunt revealed the main cause of his death. Condolences and tributes poured in from fans after the news of his death.

What is the main cause of Corey Parker's death?

As per the report of the TMZ, Emily Parker, Corey Parker's aunty, revealed that the actor passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, after battling cancer for quite some time. However, it's still not clear from what type of cancer he was suffering.

Soon after the news of his spread, fans took to social media platforms to pay their tributes. One user wrote, “RIP Corey Parker, actor, Biloxi Blues, White Palace, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, How I Got into College, Thirtysomething, Love Boat: The Next Wave, Flying Blind, Josh in Will & Grace, ABC Afterschool Specials, Blue Skies, 61st Academy Awards.” #InMemoriam #RIP."