/Friday the 13th actor Corey Parker dies at 60, condolences pour in

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 08, 2026, 12:44 IST | Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 12:51 IST
Corey Parker Photograph: (IMDb)

Corey Parker, who has been part of projects including White Palace and Biloxi Blues, among others, has died at the age of 60. Condolences and tributes poured in from his fans. 

Hollywood actor Corey Parker, who has featured in several renowned projects including Friday the 13th, Fool's Paradise, One Came Home and The End of the Bar, has reportedly died at the age of 60. His aunt revealed the main cause of his death. Condolences and tributes poured in from fans after the news of his death.

What is the main cause of Corey Parker's death?

As per the report of the TMZ, Emily Parker, Corey Parker's aunty, revealed that the actor passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, after battling cancer for quite some time. However, it's still not clear from what type of cancer he was suffering.

Soon after the news of his spread, fans took to social media platforms to pay their tributes. One user wrote, “RIP Corey Parker, actor, Biloxi Blues, White Palace, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, How I Got into College, Thirtysomething, Love Boat: The Next Wave, Flying Blind, Josh in Will & Grace, ABC Afterschool Specials, Blue Skies, 61st Academy Awards.” #InMemoriam #RIP."

Another user wrote, "That's so sad. I was obsessed with Will and Grace. May his soul rest in peace and God comfort his family and friends." "I remember Corey Parker from 'How I Got into College.' It's been years since I've seen it, but he was funny. May he rest well", wrote the third user.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion.

