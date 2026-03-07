LOGIN
Women’s Day special: 5 Bollywood actresses who made their mark in Hollywood

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 23:29 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 23:29 IST

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, let’s take a moment to recognise some Bollywood actresses who expanded their careers from Bollywood to Hollywood and made India proud. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, these actresses showcased their talent and made a strong impact.

Bollywood actresses who made their mark in Hollywood
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Bollywood actresses who made their mark in Hollywood

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let's recall the talented Bollywood actresses who successfully stepped into Hollywood and amassed global recognition. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, these actresses have proved their talent and outshine not only on national screens but also on international screens.

Priyanka Chopra
2 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra

Expanding her career as a Bollywood superstar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas established herself in Hollywood as a leading international figure through her breakout roles in Quantico, Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and the recent release The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Chopra has broadened her career as a producer, producing projects like Citadel and more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most renowned Indian actresses, primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. Rai won the Miss World 1994 pageant, becoming a pioneering global icon. Beyond Bollywood blockbusters, the actress also garnered critical acclaim for her roles in Bride & Prejudice, Mistress of Spices, Provoked, and The Pink Panther 2.

Deepika Padukone
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a prolific actress renowned for her mark in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. She made her international debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. Padukone is the first Indian actress selected to be honoured with a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, US.

Alia Bhatt
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood, dominating the box office for several years. Not only that, but the actress has also established herself as a significant presence in the West. She started her international journey with an antagonist role in the action thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Recently, she has expanded her global footprint by presenting at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, showcasing her growing influence in international entertainment.

Tabu
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Tabu)

Tabu

Tabu is a versatile Bollywood actress who has also demonstrated her talent in international cinema with Mira Nair's The Namesake. In 2012. She appeared in Ang Lee's Oscar-winning film, Life of Pi, and Dune: Prophecy.

