/Women’s Day special: 5 Bollywood actresses who made their mark in Hollywood

Alia Bhatt is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood, dominating the box office for several years. Not only that, but the actress has also established herself as a significant presence in the West. She started her international journey with an antagonist role in the action thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Recently, she has expanded her global footprint by presenting at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, showcasing her growing influence in international entertainment.