/'My job is to act': Sumit Gahlawat on The Kerala Story 2 controversy | Interview

After all the controversy, The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond was released in theatres on Feb 27. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film sparked intense debate and political criticism since the trailer was released, with several people claiming that it projected the Muslim community in the wrong way. This led to multiple FIRs, a release delay, and much more.

A week after the film’s release, actor Sumit Gehlawat, who plays the role of Salim, the husband of Ulka Gupta’s character Surekha, spoke to WION. In an exclusive chat, he talked about his career as an actor, The Kerala Story 2 controversy, and how he personally responded to it.

Sumit, as an actor, prefers to focus on the craft of acting rather than the controversy surrounding the film. Speaking about the controversy around the movie, the actor said,''My job is to act. After the shoot, my work is over. I move ahead with another project. I don't let outside noise come to me.''

The Kerala Story 2 features the actor in the intense role of Salim. When asked about his overall experience working on the film, the actor shared, ''Experience was amazing. I believe in reading the script as many times as I can. That is the biggest asset for an actor. If you dive into the script, it gives you so so much. Trust the script and in the scene, listen to your co-actors. If you are good at listening, then acting becomes easy.''

Talking about the character’s transformation in the movie, Sumit shared how he approached the role and portrayed it convincingly on screen.

''To portray it convincingly, you have to believe 100 percent in the character mind set. You have to deep dive in the thought process of salim. Once you work on that and accept it then it becomes easy,'' he said.

With over 12 years in the industry, Sumit has shared screens with several big stars in major projects. When asked which project marked a turning point in his career, Sumit said, ''I am still waiting for that one project as a turning point. And i dnt think much about it because even one scene can be turning point that is not in our hands.''

Reflecting on his journey so far, the actor admitted that the toughest part has been having patience over the years. ''Toughest thing is to have patience throughout these 12 years. And you have to be positive also. I live in a happy space even in a tough phase,i dnt let negativity comes inside me,'' he said.

Apart from The Kerala Story 2, Sumit will next be seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix film, which was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandit and has now been renamed, and Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar starring Bobby Deol.