/Timothee Chalamet-Opera row: Oscars 2026 adds last minute opera-ballet act amid actor's controversial remarks

Timothee Chalamet's latest film Marty Supreme, which was released in December 2025, gained widespread critical acclaim for his performance for playing the role of Marty Mauser, elevating him to to become the top contender for Oscars. However, his recent remarks made on opera-ballet has become the topic of discussion among the fans and in the industry as well, leading to him receiving backlash. Amid the controversy, the Oscars have added a last-minute opera-ballet act.

Did Oscars add a last-minute act after Timothée's comment?

As per the report of Cosmopolitan, the Academy Award has finalised Misty Copeland's appearance at the event. This report comes right after the discussion of the importance of ballet and opera acts in today's world. This reported development has definitely raised eyebrows and left people guessing after the actor's remark.

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All about the controversy involving Timothee Chalamet?

During a Variety and CNN town hall event, which was held at the University of Texas at Austin, where Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey were discussing modern filmmaking and whether viewers can still enjoy slower storytelling.

In the discussion, Chalamet stated that younger viewers still appreciate serious cinema, but while explaining the challenge to keep certain art forms relevant, he made a joke about ballet and opera.

"It does take you having to wave a flag of, ‘Hey, this is a serious movie’ or something, and some people do want to be entertained and quickly," Chalamet said. "I'm really right in the middle, Matthew. I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, 'Hey, we've got to keep movie theaters alive, we've gotta keep this genre alive,' and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it."