/Overlooked at the Oscars! 10 biggest Oscar snubs in Academy Awards history; Marilyn Monroe, Barbie, Tom Cruise and others

Over the years, several iconic movies and artists have faced shocking snubs, leaving audiences and critics questioning the Academy’s decisions. From the iconic Marilyn Monroe to the global star Tom Cruise, scroll to look at the list.
The Academy Awards are often called Hollywood’s most honourable night, where the biggest talents are celebrated for their cinematic excellence. While many stars and films achieve their dreams on the global stage, there are some who walk away empty-handed despite critical acclaim and unforgettable performances.
One of the biggest hits, Barbie faced a significant Oscar snub despite receiving eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Production Design. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, the film was entangled in numerous controversies, sparking widespread backlash.
Marilyn Monroe was the iconic American actress and model who captivated attention through her charm and playing comic "blonde bombshell" characters. Despite her remarkable performances in films like Some Like It Hot and Bus Stop, the Academy failed to recognise her acting range.
Mexican filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro recently made headlines with his latest release, Frankenstein, starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac. Unfortunately, the renowned director did not make the Best Director nominations for the 2026 Oscars and has had to step back from the race for the gold-plated statuette.
Despite being a critical masterpiece, Martin Scorsese's crime thriller shocked fans when it missed out on Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Despite being a blockbuster hit, the film won only one Oscar out of its six nominations.
Glenn Close is an American actress. Showcasing her charm and versatility for over five decades, Close has received numerous awards and honours, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two BAFTA Awards, but unfortunately, she has been repeatedly snubbed by the Academy, failing to win an Oscar despite eight nominations.
Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, popularly known as Tom Cruise, is an American actor and film producer. Considered a Hollywood icon, the actor has received various accolades, including an Honorary Palme d'Or and an Academy Honorary Award, but could not make it to the race for the Oscars' Best Actor.
The globally famous comedian and actor, Adam Sandler, was widely considered snubbed for a Best Actor Oscar nomination after receiving critical acclaim for his role as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems. The Academy largely overlooked the actor, even though he won the Best Male Lead award at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Quentin Tarantino is an American filmmaker and actor known for his distinct directorial style and sharp, unconventional storylines. Cementing his status as one of the most celebrated figures in cinema, the filmmaker's most debated Oscar snubs occurred in 1995, when Pulp Fiction lost out, and again in 2013, when he was overlooked for Best Director for Django Unchained.
Greta Gerwig, an actor and director, received no recognition for her comedy fantasy genre at the Academy Awards for Best Director and faced significant Oscar snubs.
Sir Alfred Joseph Hitchcock, popularly known as Alfred Hitchcock, was a legendary English filmmaker. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential figures in the history of cinema, he was notably overlooked by the Academy Awards for Best Director for Rebecca (1940).