/Hollywood legends, but Oscarless! Actors who have never won an Academy Award: Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and others

The 2026 Oscars ceremony is around the corner, and before the world gets the new winners in the ceremony on March 15, we take a look at Hollywood legends who have made waves with their performances but have never received the highest honour in the world of cinema.
The Academy Award is one of the biggest achievements in any actor's life. But have you ever noticed that there are several actors who, despite achieving great success and recognition for their prolific talent, have not received an Oscar? While the Oscars night has often been unpredictable, there are some actors who have delivered fabulous work yet have still not been honoured with the trophy.
Scroll to check the list
Tom Cruise is a name that needs no introduction. He has been ruling the screens for decades with his looks, action, and acting, of course. Known as one of the biggest Hollywood stars, he has delivered numerous performances that made him a favourite among audiences as well as critics. He has been nominated for the Academy Awards three times but has not won. However, Cruise was honoured with an Honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards.
We can put his controversies aside, but one thing we cannot ignore is Depp’s performances in films. From Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to his outstanding role in Edward Scissorhands, Depp has delivered back-to-back performances that have become cult favourites. He has received three nominations at the Academy Awards but has not won an Oscar yet.
Regarded as one of the most respected and talented actors of his generation, Jake has not received an Oscar win despite several performances that many believed deserved the golden trophy. In 2006, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Brokeback Mountain, but he lost.
From intense drama to even quirky roles, Dafoe is a chameleon who knows how to transform completely into a character. He has delivered several outstanding performances in films such as Shadow of the Vampire, Platoon, and The Florida Project. He has received multiple Oscar nominations but has not picked up the award.
In a career spanning decades, Liam Neeson has delivered several memorable performances in films such as Schindler’s List, Silence, Kinsey, and The Grey. In 1994, he was nominated for Best Actor for Schindler’s List, but he did not win.
Despite being one of the most acclaimed Black actors, several of Jackson’s classic performances were not enough to impress the Academy voters. Known for films such as Pulp Fiction and his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, he has never won an Oscar. In 1995, he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Pulp Fiction.
Glenn Close is one of the legendary actors who has never won an Oscar. In a career spanning decades, she has been nominated eight times but has never had the chance to pick up the shiny trophy. Notably, the number of nominations she has received without a win is the highest for any actor.