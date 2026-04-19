United States President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran is taking place and would be held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Trump, in a conversation with ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday, said he was confident that America would be able to get a peace deal, while saying that Iran had committed “serious violations” during the two-week ceasefire.

“It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me,” the president said.

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“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will be there tomorrow evening, for negotiations,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he added.

‘Vice President JD Vance would not be going to Pakistan’

Trump also clarified that Vice President JD Vance would not be going to Pakistan after there were several contradictory reports in media.

Trump said his representatives would be in Islamabad for peace talks on Monday night, but that the Secret Service couldn’t arrange to accompany Vance there on such short notice.

“It’s only because of security,” Trump said. “JD’s great.”

Earlier in the day, both the US envoy to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright had indicated that Vance would lead the round of negotiations in Islamabad.

‘Islamabad already starting to lock down’

Even before President Trump’s social media post, Islamabad was already starting to lock down.

Guests at the hotel where the talks took place between the US and Iranian delegations last weekend were told they needed to leave, while three universities moved their classes online.

Islamabad police announced that key roads into the city may be closed due to the arrival of foreign delegations and heavy traffic is completely restricted from entering the city.