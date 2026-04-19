/‘The nice way or the hard way’: Trump says peace deal with Iran ‘going to happen’, accuses Tehran of ‘serious’ truce violation

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of committing a “serious violation” of a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, even as he expressed confidence that a peace deal would be reached.

According to ABC News, Trump said Tehran had breached the agreement after closing the strategic shipping lane and opening fire on vessels attempting to cross. “It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen,” he said, referring to a prospective deal.

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Iranian forces fired on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “total violation” of the ceasefire. He claimed that some of the shots were aimed at a French vessel and a freighter from the United Kingdom.

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Trump also confirmed that US representatives are expected to travel to Pakistan on Monday for a second round of negotiations with Iran. He argued that the United States had little to lose from the continued closure of the strait, adding that Iran would suffer significant economic losses. “They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage,” he said, estimating losses of $500 million a day.

Adopting a more forceful tone, Trump warned that Washington had offered what he described as a “very fair and reasonable deal” and cautioned Tehran against rejecting it. “No more Mr Nice Guy,” he said, adding that if Iran refused, the US military could target critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.