/Oil shocks may slowdown US economy amid geopolitical tensions, India to remain resilient: SBI

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and energy shocks, the slowdown in the US economy has highlighted concerns with limited but notable implications for India, according to a report by SBI Research. The report suggests that the current situation could unfold differently from previous recession cycles, though it may still carry some limited yet meaningful consequences for India.



It highlights that historically, major global oil shocks have typically been followed by a recession in the United States. Instances such as the 1973 oil embargo, the 1979 Iran crisis, the Gulf War, and the 2008 global financial crisis all witnessed sharp surges in crude prices preceding economic contractions in the US.

US Economy in the past

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However, the report emphasises that the current scenario is structurally different. Unlike in the past, the US economy is now more energy self-sufficient and has evolved into a net exporter of energy. The changes indicate that increased oil prices may not exhaust domestic resources, as increased energy spending resides within the country. In addition, US households are getting benefits from substantial tax refunds, which could shield consumption and delay any downturn.



The report warns that although risks remain high due to the ongoing West Asia crisis and disruptions in global supply chains, the usual strong link between oil shocks and US recessions may not be as pronounced this time. Regarding India, SBI Research noted that the country is approaching this period of global uncertainty from a relatively strong position. India posted a solid GDP growth of 7.6 per cent in FY26 and is expected to expand by around 6.5–6.8 per cent in FY27 despite challenging global conditions.