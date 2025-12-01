/South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung joins cast of Japanese drama amid controversy

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung, who has been part of shows including Marry My Husband and Confidence Queen, is all set to feature in an upcoming Japanese drama. His agency shared it on their social media platform, sharing the show title and the role name he will be playing. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What is the Japanese drama Lee Yi Kyung will be part of?

Lee Yi Kyung's agency Sangyoung ENT too to their Instagram page and shared the news with the fans. Along with a poster of the actor, the caption read, "Actor Lee Yi Kyun in the Japanese TBS drama <DREAM STAGE>. I will be starring as Chae Gyeon. Scheduled to air in January 2026. Coming Soon."

Soon after the news of his casting was shared, fans took to the comment section to share their views. One user wrote, "Being in a Japanese drama would fulfil what I strive for Japan to become known for. I'm rooting for you." Another user wrote, "So happy to see you!! Hugs from Argentina." “I'll always be cheering for you, oppa, and supporting all your work,” wrote the third user.

According to MyDramaList, Dream Stage is all about the story of the strong bond between a Japanese male producer who was expelled from the industry for causing trouble in the past and seven dropout trainees from a small Korean entertainment agency, who work together to pursue their dreams, transcending generations and nationalities.

What is the controversy all about surrounding Lee Yi Kyung?

It all began when, reportedly, a social media user claimed that Lee had requested explicit photos and made inappropriate comments during a private conversation. Soon, the post went viral, which led to the actor facing backlash.

After the agency denied the accusations, and later the accuser admitted that the messages were artificially generated using AI, saying that the post had started as a prank, the agency issued a public apology.

Who is Lee Yi Kyung?

Lee Yi Kyung made his acting debut in 2011 and then gained recognition from playing a rebellious student in the teen drama School 2013. Thereafter, he played supporting roles in television dramas such as My Love from the Star and Descendants of the Sun.