/Extraordinary You actor Kim Young Dae enlists for military service

South Korean actor Kim Young Dae, who made everyone swoon with his charm and acting skills in Extrordinary You and Shooting Stars, has enlisted for his military service. The actor even shared his first look before he entered for his mandatory duty.

Kim Young Dae begins his military duty

Young Dae began his military service on April 20. As an active-duty soldier, he is expected to serve for approximately 18 months, with his discharge date set for October 19, 2027. He shared few photos with his fans on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I'll be back safely."

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Fans took to the comment section wishing for him to be back soon, and one user wrote, "Woahhh...serve well, Youngdae...stay healthy and safe...will be waiting for your comeback soon, in October 2027." Another user wrote, "I'll be waiting for you...Kim Young Dae. You're one of my favourite actors, and I wish you all the best in your military service." “Come back safely! We will wait for you...Stay healthy and be safe,” wrote the third user.

As per the report of StarnewsKorea, before enlistement, Kim Young Dae treated his agency colleagues (Outer Universe) to a surprise meal. He expressed his gratitude and affection, "I wanted to give a warm meal to the Outer Family who wrote the first page of my career as an act or together. I will turn the next page together when I return."

All about Kim Young Dae

Kim made his acting debut on television in the drama special episode 'The Time Left Between Us', broadcast on KBS2 in 2018. Despite his first television role, he continued to play minor characters in different shows. Kim also starred in the drama Item as younger Ju Ji-hoon which aired on MBC, and made a special appearance in the drama Welcome to Waikiki 2.

He then went on to do roles which gained him recognition because of his acting skills, including Extraordinary You, The Penthouse: War in Life, True Beauty, Shooting Stars, The Forbidden Marriage, Moon in the Day, No Gain No Love, Perfect Family, To The Moon and Dear X, among others.