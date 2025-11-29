/Dear X: Actress Kim You Jung reveals her challenges in taking up character Baek Ah Jin

The South Korean thriller series Dear X is creating waves with the plotline and the performance by the star-studded cast. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, it is one of the popular ones, telling the story of the downfall of top actress Baek Ah Jin. South Korean actress Kim You Jung, who plays the role of a character, has revealed her biggest challenge.

What did Kim Yo-jung say about the challenge of playing the character?

According to a report of the Korea Times, in an interview at a cafe in Seoul, Kim You Jung said that she has been deeply moved by the audience's reaction. She reportedly stated, "I put a lot of work into this project, so it feels great to see people responding positively. Friends joke that they get scared when I look at them now. It makes me laugh because it means I portrayed Ah-jin well."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kim You Jung revealed her biggest challenge: "Ah-jin has a subtle aura that hides her true intentions. I tried not to overplay anything. By stripping away expressions and relying less on visible emotion, I hoped viewers would feel the same uncertainty I felt while reading the webtoon."

“For certain scenes, I practised making my eyes appear sharper, even ghostly. I wanted every character around Ah-jin to feel tension,” Kim You Jung said.

All about Dear X

Dear X is an ongoing series, directed by Lee Eung Bok and co-written by Choi Ja Won and Vanzuin. It stars Kim Yoo-jung, Kim Young-dae, Kim Do-hoon, and Lee Yul-eum. Based on Naver Webtoon of the same title by Vanziun, it depicts the downfall of top actress Baek Ah-jin and her two faces hidden behind it.

The series premiered on TVING with its first four episodes on November 6, 2025. It is followed by two

New episodes every Thursday, for a total of 12 episodes.