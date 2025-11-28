/Who is Samyuktha Shanmughanathan? Actress marries former CSK cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth- See beautiful pics

Samyukta Shanmughanathan, a renowned Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, stepped into a new phase of her life as she got married to the former professional cricketer, Anirudha Srikkanth, the son of legendary Indian opener Kris Srikkanth. After the actress posted the photos from her wedding on social media, the news spread like a wildfire, and fans could not stop themselves from pouring their blessings on the beautiful glimpses of the day of their marriage.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan tied the knot with Anirudha Srikkanth

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan embarked on a new journey of marriage with the former CSK cricketer, Anirudha Srikkanth, on 27th November 2025. Reportedly, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony, with a gathering of their family and close friends. The couple later shared a joint post on Instagram for their fans and the audience with multiple photographs. The simple and traditional South Indian-style wedding perfectly highlights the cultural roots and ethics they are taking forward in the world of trends.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actress and the former cricketer captioned the beautiful photos of themselves by mentioning the date, 27.11.2025, along with a ring and red heart emoji. The photographs showcase the love between the two. In addition, Shanmughanathan is seen in a traditional golden South Indian saree, done with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, whereas Srikkanth complements his wife's look by wearing a traditional gold-colored shirt and veshti (dhoti).

Who is Samyuktha Shanmughanathan?

Samyukta Shanmughanathan, a popular actress and model, gained fame after her appearance in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actress is also a well-known name in the television industry. In addition, Anirudha is a popular former cricketer who has gained name and fame while representing India on the cricket field for decades.