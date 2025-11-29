The next 007? Callum Turner is bookies' favourite in James Bond race

The world is waiting for the next James Bond, and the expectations are on the next level. However, as per recent reports, the search for the next 007 might be nearing its end, as actor Callum Turner is rumoured to be leading the race for the James Bond role.

Turner who has left the audience in awe with his performance and suave looks in TV shows like Masters of the Air and the Harry Potter spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts.

Is Callum Turner the next James Bond?Callum Turner

Who will be the next James Bond? This is the question that every moviegoer has been asking since Daniel Craig announced his departure from the iconic role. However, after many actors have been rumoured to be roped in for the role, it has been said that Callum can finally be the one. Again, these are only rumours, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

As per The Telegraph, the bookmakers are now backing Turner to be the next 007, and this makes the possibility even stronger as the successor to Craig.

William Hill, the online betting and gaming platform in the UK, has cut its odds from 5/2 to 7/4, and this has put it ahead of rivals such as Henry Cavill, who is also one of the top contenders.

However, what added more speculation was Turner holidaying with Dua Lipa in Jamaica, and there may be a possibility that they stayed at or near the GoldenEye resort, the estate where author Ian Fleming wrote many of his Bond novels. Several James Bond movies, including Dr No, have been filmed in the nearby locations. So there might be the possibility that he may be there for filming.