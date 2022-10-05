60 years of James Bond: Every 007 actor ranked from worst to best!

James Bond is one of the iconic characters of cinema, one that has survived for six decades. A fictional British spy that sprang out of Ian Fleming's novels, the first time the character appeared in film was in 1962 with Terence Young's 'Dr. No'. Over the years, six actors have played the role -- Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. There have been 25 official movies until now. There are fans and detractors of each and every actor that has donned 007's tuxedo, but most agree that there has never been a bad James Bond -- even if there might have been ordinary Bonds.