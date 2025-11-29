Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /South Korean actor Lee Moon Soo, best known for Backstreet Rookie and Goblin, dies at 77

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 29, 2025, 11:57 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 12:09 IST
South Korean actor Lee Moon Soo, who has established his name in K-dramas, theatres and films, has reportedly passed away at 77. He has been part of shows including Goblin, Signal and Backstreet Rookie among others.


Renowned South Korean veteran actor who has been part of several popular K-dramas and films has reportedly passed away at the age of 77. The Korean Actors Association announced Lee Moon Soo's death. Let's delve into knowing more details.

More details about Lee Moon Soo's death

Lim Dae-il, chairman of the Korean Theatre Actors Association, said, "Lee Moon-soo was a veteran actor who valued sincerity as a performer over glamour. He was an actor who showcased his own profound acting, transcending generations and works," and mourned his passing.

According to reports, the funeral venue for the late actor has been set up at Room 2 of the Hanyang University Hospital Funeral Hall. The funeral procession will depart at 8:20 am on December 1st, and the burial site is Eden Memorial Park. His passionate dedication and footsteps, which spanned theatre, screen, and television throughout his life, are expected to be remembered for a long time.

All about Lee Moon Soo

Born in March 1949 in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Lee Moon Soo has been featured in K-dramas including Rookie Cops, Ghost Doctor, School 2021, The Beauty Inside, Queen of Mystery 2, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin) and Graceful Friends, among others.

Apart from the shows, he has also been part of several movies that include Hello Ghost, My Son, Going by the Book, Righteous Era, Romantic Heaven and Late Blossom, among others.

As per the report of the Maeil Business Paper, during Lee Moon Soo's tenure at the National Theatre Company, he participated in big works such as Trial, Problematic Human Computation, Death of a Salesman, 1984, Seagull, and King Lear, firmly leading the centre of the play with a heavy presence and humane acting. Reportedly, he also showed outstanding performance in collaboration with the professional alcohol group company Steppingdol.

