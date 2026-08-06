/Joe Jonas reveals solo album setback took a toll on his mental health: 'Started having panic attacks'

American singer Joe Jonas rose to fame as the lead singer of the Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick and later became part of the dance-pop band DNCE. The singer recently opened up about one of the most challenging periods of his career, revealing that the disappointing performance of his debut solo album Fastlife had a profound impact on his mental health.

Joe Jonas recalls solo album setback that triggered panic attacks

Joe Jonas has shared a candid account of how the disappointing reception to his debut solo album, Fastlife, impacted his mental health and confidence. During a conversation with his fellow Jonas Brothers on their podcast Hey Jonas, Joe Jonas said, "“I released a solo album when I was about 21, 22, and it didn’t do as well as I thought it would do. Because everything the Jonas Brothers touched back then, it would be like gold, like it would be a number one thing [with a] sold out tour."

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He further said, "I put something out by myself and I think I had a lot of high expectations of success without you guys, and that was important to me. Somewhere in my core, I was like, ‘If I do that, then I matter. I started having panic attacks and started having physical pain. And I would go to the doctor quite a bit and do full body checkups and blood work."

Jonas explained that a doctor eventually recommended he seek therapy. “She was kind enough to see me and she was like, ‘Look, you’re physically fine. Like, I can show you the charts again for like the third time this month. She’s like, ‘Look, I think you should — could you speak to somebody?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean like a therapist?’ I was like, ‘I don’t need a therapist. Why would I need a therapist?’”

Joe Jonas reveals taking help from therapy helped him a lot

After taking professional help, Joe Jonas revealed, "I was starting to put two and two together. The only thing that would make me feel better, I was living in New York at the time — would literally be taking my bike and going for bike rides all day long where I couldn’t be on my phone, and I couldn’t like scroll reading comments or seeing what was going on with that album. And I think it's just like being able to be outside and distract myself, but I was still running away from the problem.”

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“I finally spoke to somebody, and after crying through the first question for an hour, [I] realized how great it was,” he said. “It was so helpful during that season and it has been throughout my life for other major life things that I’ve gone through, to just speak to somebody that’s a professional.”

All about Joe Jonas

Born in 1999 in Arizone, Joe Jonas is a renowned American singer. Formed in 2005, the pop-rock band became a Disney Channel powerhouse with hits like Burnin' Up and albums like A Little Bit Longer. After splitting in 2013, they reunited in 2019 with the Grammy-nominated smash single Sucker.