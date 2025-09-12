Joe Jonas’ viral backstage video sparks drug rumours, singer's hilarious reply steals the show

The Jonas Brothers are currently on the road for their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. But what caught the attention of the fans is a viral backstage video of Joe Jonas, sparking wild drug abuse allegations. However, the singer’s hilarious reply has shut down all the rumors.

What was the viral clip?

The clip, originally shared on TikTok, showed the 36-year-old pop star off-stage, leaning into what looked like a mirror and wiping his nose with a black cloth before returning to the spotlight with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. Within hours, social media was flooded with accusations of drug use, with some users convinced Jonas was caught red-handed. Others, however, came to his defense, calling the claims exaggerated.

Joe Jonas' hilarious response

Instead of releasing a formal press statement or ignoring the gossip, Joe took to the comments section of the original TikTok and clapped back with a witty comment, “Lol, you never had a booger?” His sarcastic comeback instantly went viral, switching the narrative and leaving fans in stitches. Not long after, the TikTok account that first uploaded the video went private, leading to other speculations.

Another addition to the viral moment was the resurfacing of a funny clip of Sophie Turner- Joe’s ex-wife from the 2022 film Do Revenge, in which she yells, “Those drugs aren’t mine!” The scene quickly became a trending meme, with users suggesting Jonas should adopt it as his official response to the speculation.

Focus remains on the Jonas Brothers tour