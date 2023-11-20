Joe Jonas opens up about an embarrassing fan encounter that left him red-faced

Joe Jonas, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cringe-worthy fan encounter during a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota. In a video captioned "Pain", Jonas recounted an awkward moment that unfolded after a fan approached him outside a brewery in Minneapolis.

Walking his followers through the embarrassing encounter, Jonas explained, "OK, story time. So, I was walking out of a brewery this afternoon here in Minneapolis, and someone stopped and asked for a photo. We took a photo; she's very lovely."

However, the seemingly smooth interaction took an amusing turn when the fan wished him a good show for the next day. "And then on the way out, she said, 'Have a good show tomorrow,' and I said, 'You too.' And she might be a performer — I don't know," Jonas continued. "But it's pretty much the equivalent of when you're checking in for a flight and they're like, 'Have a safe flight.' Then you're like, 'You too,' and you just feel like you wanna die inside."

In a delightful twist, the fan in question saw Jonas' post and responded to it, confirming her identity as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports, and the Big Ten Network. She playfully acknowledged the mishap, assuring Jonas, "Don’t worry, we’ve all been there."

This isn't the first time Jonas has shared an amusing encounter with a fan. Earlier this month, he posted a TikTok video recounting an incident in a store where a security guard told him he looked "crazy in person."