LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Joe Jonas opens up about an embarrassing fan encounter that left him red-faced

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 20, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a Storytime Instagram post, Joe Jonas shared an awkward fan encounter which left him deeply embarrassed.

Joe Jonas, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cringe-worthy fan encounter during a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota. In a video captioned "Pain", Jonas recounted an awkward moment that unfolded after a fan approached him outside a brewery in Minneapolis.

Walking his followers through the embarrassing encounter, Jonas explained, "OK, story time. So, I was walking out of a brewery this afternoon here in Minneapolis, and someone stopped and asked for a photo. We took a photo; she's very lovely."

However, the seemingly smooth interaction took an amusing turn when the fan wished him a good show for the next day. "And then on the way out, she said, 'Have a good show tomorrow,' and I said, 'You too.' And she might be a performer — I don't know," Jonas continued. "But it's pretty much the equivalent of when you're checking in for a flight and they're like, 'Have a safe flight.' Then you're like, 'You too,' and you just feel like you wanna die inside."

trending now

In a delightful twist, the fan in question saw Jonas' post and responded to it, confirming her identity as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports, and the Big Ten Network. She playfully acknowledged the mishap, assuring Jonas, "Don’t worry, we’ve all been there."

This isn't the first time Jonas has shared an amusing encounter with a fan. Earlier this month, he posted a TikTok video recounting an incident in a store where a security guard told him he looked "crazy in person."

Despite being a recognised figure, Jonas recently turned the tables and became a fan himself. In a previous "story time" video, he shared a moment of spotting actor-comedian Nathan Fielder at a Los Angeles restaurant. Expressing his admiration, Jonas sent a drink to Fielder's table, receiving a thank-you gesture in the form of mayonnaise.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

South actress Karthika Nair ties knot with beau Rohit: Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff and others attend

Billboard Music Awards 2023: Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift emerge big winners

Stunner! Mariah Carey dons '60s-inspired minidress at Billboard Music Awards 2023

Topics