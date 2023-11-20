Kylie Jenner reveals her 'quick everyday natural makeup' routine

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 26, has given fans a glimpse into her secret to achieving the coveted "no-makeup" makeup look in a recent Instagram tutorial. Taking to the platform on Saturday, Jenner shared a quick and effortless everyday makeup routine using products from her renowned beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

In the video, Jenner, dressed in a nude-tone tank top with her hair styled in loose waves, demonstrated her step-by-step process for achieving the natural look. She started by applying bronzer generously over her fresh face, including her eyelids, blending it seamlessly with a brush.

The mom-of-two then used concealer and bronzer to delicately contour her nose and cheekbones. Adding a touch of radiance, she applied her "glow balm" blush to her cheeks, finishing off the look with a rosy pink lip using her "tinted butter balm." Opting to leave her lashes bare, Jenner posed for the camera, showcasing the radiant and natural finish of the makeup.

Fans showered the beauty mogul with praise for the minimalistic yet stunning look. One comment read, "That natural makeup looked amazing on u! U look like a goddess," while another fan expressed admiration for the "minimal natural vibes."

This beauty tutorial comes shortly after Jenner's latest venture, the second drop of her clothing line, Khy, on November 15. Titled "Drop 002," the collection introduces a new range of puffers and base layers co-designed by Jenner and the Los Angeles-based designer Entire Studios.

Featuring cropped and full-length puffer jackets, form-fitting cotton staples, and statement cargo wear, the designs embrace a neutral colour palette of black and stone, with a vibrant cobalt option for an added pop of colour.